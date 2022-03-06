Cutlery exports decrease 3.8pc

ISLAMABAD – The exports of cutlery from the country witnessed a decrease of 3.80 percent during the first seven months of financial year 2021-22 as compared to the corresponding period of last year. The country exported cutlery worth $67.676 million during July-January (2021-22) against the exports of $70.352 million during July-January (2020-21), showing decline of 3.80 percent, according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS). Meanwhile, on year-on-year basis, the cutlery exports also decreased by 20.69 percent during the month of January 2022 as compared to the same month of last year. The cutlery exports in January 2022 were recorded at $8.622 million against the exports of $10.871 million in January 2021, the PBS data revealed. On month-on-month basis the export of cutlery witnessed a decline of 14.20 percent in January 2022 as compared to the exports of $10.049m in December 2021.