EAG expresses reservations on PM’s announcement of fixing petrol prices till June

ISLAMABAD – Economic Advisory Group (EAG) has expressed reservations on Prime Minister’s announcement of fixing petrol prices till June 2022, as it may create shortages in near term.

The EAG, which is an independent policy group, comprising individuals from economics, policy and the private sector, has commented on the Prime Minister’s relief package, which was announced on Monday to offset the inflation impact. The EAG has acknowledged that the government should implement targeted relief measures to protect vulnerable segments of society from the global commodity price shock whose affect is being felt by Pakistani consumers too.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday had announced a relief package for the masses. Under the relief package, the government had reduced the petrol and diesel prices by Rs10 per litre and decided to keep oil prices unchanged till June 2022 despite massive increase in oil prices in the international market. Prime Minister had also announced to cut the electricity price by Rs5 per unit in order to provide some kind of relief to the masses, who are already facing higher inflation rate in the country.

However, the EAG has noted that government had collected large revenues on account of additional customs and GST on petroleum products during the first half (July to December) of current fiscal year.

EAG noted that the size of the package, worth Rs. 250-280 billion, is almost 0.5 percent of GDP, and that the government does have fiscal space as demand pressures are not excessive. However, the allocation of this resource needs fiscal prudence to maximize benefits for households with low purchasing power. The government would have been well advised to rely instead on its Ehsaas infrastructure to deliver additional cash support to deserving households. EAG has also expressed its reservation on the PM announcement of fixing petrol prices till the FY2022-23 budget. Not only is this likely to be unsustainable, but it may also create shortages in the near term, thus potentially exacerbating the crisis. If oil prices rise further from current levels, the government may find itself having to precipitously raise prices later, whose impact may be worsen.

EAG has emphasized that for an efficient economic system, it is essential that prices be linked directly to costs, and thus any promise to keep future prices constant is not credible. When underlying costs rise, as they do when international commodity prices increase, the government cannot insulate the entire populace from higher domestic prices without creating an excessively high debt burden for future generations.

Insufficient tax collection from broad swathes of the economy and a lack of productivity relative to other countries are at the core of our economy’s ailments. EAG has cautioned that while relief measures are popular, the strategy of blanket price cuts through arbitrary use of fiscal policy dilutes the government’s credibility and questions its commitment to undertake the reform process. Economic Advisory Group deliberates regularly on economic developments and shares its views with the government and public. It is supported by PRIME, an independent think tank.