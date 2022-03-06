Anadolu

F1 team Haas ends Russian driver Mazepin’s contract over war in Ukraine

Hass, a US Formula One team, announced on Saturday that Russian driver Nikita Mazepin’s contract was terminated due to his country’s ongoing war in Ukraine.

Hass also announced the cancellation of its sponsorship of the Russian chemical company Uralkali with immediate effect.

“As with the rest of the Formula 1 community, the team is shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine and wishes for a swift and peaceful end to the conflict,” Hass said in a statement.

Mazepin, 23, finished his debut season in 21st place. It is still unclear who will replace him for 2022.

F1 on Thursday canceled its contract with the Russian Grand Prix to show its support for Ukraine.

