Agencies

Families of police martyrs witness Pak-Aus cricket match

Rawalpindi- The families of the Rawalpindi Police martyrs on Saturday were brought at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium with full protocol to enjoy cricket match being played between Pakistan and Australia.
City Police Officer (CPO) Omar Saeed Malik welcomed the families and children of the martyred policemen at the gate of the stadium and presented flowers and gifts to them.
Cricket fans at the cricket stadium also gave a hearty welcome to the families of the martyrs.
The cricket fans while giving a standing ovation in the honour of the martyrs’ families greeted them with applause and chanted the slogans of Punjab Police, Rawalpindi Police and Long Live Pakistan.
Speaking on the occasion, CPO paid tribute to the martyrs of the Punjab Police and eulogized their services. He said, “The Martyrs of Police Department are the asset and pride of the nation.”

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Islamabad

No-confidence motion will be successful: Asif Ali Zardari

Islamabad

HEC hosts nine varsities’ consortium to identify online courses

Islamabad

Two held on violation of marriage laws

Islamabad

ITP take strict action against vehicles wrong parking

Islamabad

Singing contest among twin cities’   colleges held

Islamabad

Rawalpindi police ramp up security after Peshawar blast

Islamabad

Mobile app launched for effective policing

Islamabad

Dist admin conducts 1623 raids to check profiteering

Islamabad

Former law secretary acquitted in Nandipur reference

Newspaper

Azhar Ali ton spurs Pakistan to huge total

1 of 211