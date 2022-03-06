Govt urged to resolve issues of electronics manufacturers

LAHORE – The electronics manufacturers have urged the government to resolve the issues of local industry by banning import of electronic goods under the Afghan Transit Trade and cutting down duties and taxes on raw materials that are important for the manufacturing of electronic goods.

“The local industry needs to be protected from smuggling and under-invoicing and for this to happen the role of the government is critical. This will result in new investment in the sector, which will create more jobs,” stated Pakistan Electronics Manufacturers Association (PEMA) President Muhammad Farooq Naseem while addressing a press briefing at a local hotel. He was accompanies by the representatives of various electronics manufacturing companies during the media talk.

“The home appliances industry in Pakistan has gone through a roller coaster ride since the ‘70s. Opening of the Afghan Transit Trade gave way to rampant smuggling and under-invoicing. The formal sector lost out to the mafia of traders,” he said.

“Since 2018, the local industry has invested millions of dollars in enhancing local production, and manufacturing of components. This has created many new jobs, increased value addition, thereby “import substitution”. New plans for re-export of products to regional markets and further downstream projects are on the cards,” he said. He said home appliances industry products cater to Pakistan’s “emerging middle class” as these products are now essentials to a Pakistani home. There is a general misconception that these products are for the rich and elite, he added.

Farooq Naseem said that Pakistani home appliances industry comprises of refrigerators, air conditioners, televisions, washing machines, water dispensers, small kitchen appliances, home theatres and other devices. The estimated size of the Home Appliances industry is valued at Rs350 billion (prices Dec 2021), he informed. He further told the journalists that the industry is contributing around Rs125 billion to the exchequer – Rs60 billion sales tax, Rs15 billion Income Tax and about Rs50 billion custom duties& other levies.