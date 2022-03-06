Housing Project Costs

The balloting ceremony of low-cost apartments in Islamabad on Friday was a step in the right direction of the government’s plan to enable poorer segments to be able to afford and own their own homes. However, while these apartments are available for purchase by low-income groups, the government’s larger move to make this possible on a national scale seems to have hit a very problematic stumbling block.

The grand project is promising in principle. The high cost of constructing a home quite naturally makes it challenging for lower- and middle-income groups to make their own. Add that to the lack of any long-term loans available, and you have the current housing market, which is only accessible to a very small portion of the urban population. The government’s two-tiered plan—facilitate low-cost housing projects on its own dime and make banks offer loans—would theoretically then be the answer that was needed to make this market more inclusive.

However, this programme, like all others before it, looks to be a victim to the budgetary and monetary concerns many other projects have fallen prey to. The high rise in the prices of steel and cement has led to contractors understandably demanding more compensation, which has been denied because it goes beyond the threshold set by the Public Accounts Committee (PAC). The inability of the housing ministry, the planning commission and the PAC to work out a solution for this almost-routine chain of events will lead to serious problems in the Prime Minister’s plan to provide cheap housing for the poor.

The fact that there was talk in PAC of blacklisting contractors and cancelling contracts is also the wrong direction to take. Contractors are justified in asking for increased compensation in lieu of high prices, and they are not obliged to work for the government for free either. The government has historically always been notoriously slow in payment disbursals across all sectors. Contractors that are holding off on completion are not wrong to take stock of the situation. If the government wants to fulfil its promise of cheap and affordable housing, it must first fulfil commitments to contractors, and give them the real cost for materials in this project before we see a further increase due to inflation. A delay at this juncture over cost would only lead to further stalling and jeopardise Naya Housing in its entirety.