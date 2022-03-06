MATEEN HAIDER

In phone call with Russian FM, Qureshi calls for de-escalation in Ukraine

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan Saturday called for de-escalation in Ukraine and underscored the need of a diplomatic solution in accordance with the relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and provisions of the UN Charter.

In a telephonic conversation with his Russian Counterpart Sergey Lavrov, Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi underlined Pakistan’s concern about the latest situation in Ukraine.  Besides bilateral ties, the two Foreign Ministers discussed the regional situation.

 

Recalling his recent visit to Russia as part of the Prime Minister’s delegation, Foreign Minister Qureshi stated that the two sides had held wide-ranging talks on key subjects on bilateral agenda and the region including Afghanistan.

 

Foreign Minister Lavrov conveyed deepest condolences over the loss of life in the terrorist attack on the Peshawar mosque and stressed Russia’s condemnation of terrorism in all forms.

 

He also conveyed that the Russian side would be following up on the important bilateral matters discussed and that the two sides would continue to work together on promoting shared goals of peace and stability in Afghanistan.

Underlining Pakistan’s concern at the latest situation in Ukraine, Foreign Minister Qureshi highlighted that Pakistan had emphasised fundamental principles of UN Charter, called for de-escalation, and underscored the need for a diplomatic solution in accordance with the relevant multilateral agreements, international law, and provisions of the UN Charter.

He also apprised the Russian Foreign Minister of his recent phone conversations with the Foreign Ministers of Ukraine, Poland, Romania and Hungary and with the High Representative of the European Union, in which he had shared Pakistan’s principled position and stressed the importance of finding a solution through dialogue and diplomacy.

 

Meanwhile, Somalian Foreign Minister Abdisaid M. Ali also made a phone call to Foreign Minister Qureshi and condemned the Peshawar suicide blast.

He offered his prayers and sympathies for the blast victims.

