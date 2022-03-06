News Desk

Man shot dead in Sheikhupura

Unidentified armed men gunned down one person here on Saturday and fled the scene, police said.

According to details, the incident took place on Muridke Road in Malian Kalan town of Sheikhupura where unknown assailants sprayed bullets on 55-year-old Muhammad Khan while he was on his way to Dera from his
home.

As a result of firing, Muhammad Khan was killed on the spot and the attackers fled the scene of a crime.

The body was shifted to hospital for postmortem. Police said that the incident seems to be the outcome of personal enmity, however, a case has been registered against unidentified murderers and investigation was underway.

