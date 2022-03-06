No-confidence motion will be successful: Asif Ali Zardari

The Co-chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and former President of Pakistan Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday said that I’m personally approaching people. The no-confidence motion will be successful.

According to sources, the Chief of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman had a telephonic conversation with former President Asif Ali Zardari. The two leaders consulted over a no-confidence motion.

The two leaders discussed the opposition’s number game for no-confidence motion and also consulted for a possible date for the aforementioned.

Maulana Fazal-ur-Rehman and Asif Ali Zardari also reviewed the contacts with the government coalition parties. The PDM Chief inquired about the well-being of Aseefa Bhutto Zardari and expressed his best wishes.

On the other hand, Asif Zardari has met senior PPP leaders Yousaf Raza Gillani, Khurshid Shah, and Naveed Qamar. In the meeting, the former president was briefed about the preparations for no-confidence.

On the occasion, Asif Ali Zardari said that “I’m personally approaching people. The no-confidence motion will be successful. Imran Khan will be removed.”