No-trust motion: Shehbaz bars PML-N lawmakers from leaving country

President of Pakistan Muslim League –Nawaz (PML-N) Shehbaz Sharif directed all his party lawmakers to remain in country as opposition is likely to table no-trust motion in coming days.

According to sources familiar with the development, the Opposition Leader of National Assembly has barred all of PML-N members of lower house of the Parliament from foreign voyages.

It merits mention that, opposition is finalizing plans for tabling no-confidence motion and is confident that of its success. Bilawal in a press conference today also said that the motion will be submitted after Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) long march reaches Islamabad and if Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan had not resigned by then.