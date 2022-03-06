No trust move: Opposition still lack numbers, says Shah Mahmood Qureshi

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Sunday said the opposition’s no-trust move is getting delayed as they do not have the numbers to oust the government.

The foreign minister said that if the opposition has the support of 12 to 14 lawmakers then what is forcing them to delay the no-trust move.

“The delay is a clear indication that they do not have the numbers,” he said and added, “the opposition is trying its best but the treasury members are standing their ground firm.”

He blamed that the opposition is making offers of tickets and money to the lawmakers but they are respectable people and would not consider such offers.

He further said that the PPP has no popularity in Punjab and even surveys showed only 5 percent of people wanted to vote for them. “Bilawal Bhutto has made decisions on wrong perceptions and he will need time to grow.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday met with the Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) members of the National Assembly (MNAs) who assured him of their support for the party during the no-trust move.

According to sources privy to the matter, the two MNAs who met with the prime minister included Riaz Fatyana and Nasrullah Dreshak after reports that some PTI lawmakers may support the no-trust move.

The prime minister, according to sources, said that he has his confidence in PTI lawmakers and all is well for the government. “We have completed our homework and our number game is complete,” the prime was quoted as saying by sources during the meeting.