Pakistan only 2 items away from completing FATF action plans: Hammad

ISLAMABAD – Federal Minister for Energy Hammad Azhar has said that Pakistan is now just two items away from completing both Financial Action Task Force (FATF) action plans.

Following the FATF’s decision to keep Pakistan on its grey list, the minister said, “Pakistan is now just 2 items away from completing both its FATF action plans”.

He further said that Pakistan has addressed 6 out of 7 items under the Money Laundering Action Plan within an unprecedented timeframe. Meanwhile, under Terror Finance Action Plan, Pakistan has addressed 26 out of 27 items. A number of countries believe that we have already completed this plan, he added.

“Pakistan’s completion of FATF technical parameters shall be acknowledged soon, despite challenges. Our fight against ML & TF continues with an unwavering national resolve. We wage war on these activities not just for global compliances but first & foremost for our own sake,” Hammad, who is also Chairman National FATF Coordination Committee, said on Twitter.

FATF on Friday last had announced that it is retaining Pakistan on the grey list.

The FATF reviewed Pakistan’s progress on both FATF Action Plans in its plenary meeting held on March 4, 2022. The FATF members while participating in discussion on Pakistan’s progress, recognized Pakistan’s continuing commitment to a sustainable AML/CFT frameworks. Pakistan presented its case in an effective manner and also reaffirmed its political commitment to continue with the efforts to complete the Action Plans.

With regard to the 2018 Action Plan, Pakistan has already completed 26 of the 27 Action Plan items while there was recognition by FATF that Pakistan had made a significant progress towards addressing the last remaining action item.

The FATF encouraged Pakistan to continue to make progress to address, as soon as possible, the one remaining item by continuing to demonstrate that TF investigations and prosecutions are completed against the specified individuals.

With regard to the 2021 Action Plan, Pakistan has made swift progress. In just two plenary cycles, Pakistan has completed 6 of the 7 action items. During the current plenary cycle, Pakistan has completed two more action plan items. The action items that have been completed during February 2022 plenary cycle, include UN designations and restraining & confiscating proceeds of crime in line with Pakistan’s risk profile. The remaining one action item includes investigations and prosecutions of money laundering cases in line with Pakistan’s risk profile, on which major work has already been completed and acknowledged by the FATF.