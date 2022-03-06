Pakistan reports 755 fresh Covid-19 cases

The Covid-19 has claimed the lives of seven more people in Pakistan, pushing the death toll to 30,265.

The data released by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) showed Pakistan continued to report a downward trend in the new pandemic infections and logged 755 fresh cases of the pandemic during the past 24 hours. As many as 37,661 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours.

The positivity rate remained 2 per cent. The number of Covid-19 patients in critical care at various hospitals across the country has dropped to 821.

Since the outbreak of the pandemic, Pakistan has conducted overall 26,646,219 tests to diagnose the coronavirus including 37,661tests during the past 24 hours.

1,454,382 people have got their health back including 886 in a single day in Pakistan. The country has inoculated total doses of 215,539,999 since the start of the vaccination process.

As many as 99,292,129 people have received both doses of the vaccine, while 4,512,786 people have received booster shots.