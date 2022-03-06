PM dares Opposition to file no-trust motion against him

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE – Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday challenged the opposition parties to complete its numbers required to table the no-confidence motion against him, and said the PTI numbers are intact and complete while the opposition’s move would fail.

Talking to PTI MPs Sardar Nasrullah Khan Dreshek and Riaz Fityana who called on him here on Saturday, the PM said that PTI’s homework is complete and opposition’s no-confidence would fail in the National Assembly if tabled. He also said his allied parties are also with him and there is no fear from them.

On the occasion, both the senior lawmakers expressed their complete confidence in the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan and assured that they would vote in favour of the PM in case any no-confidence motion is filed in the parliament.

Also, the close aide of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Defence Minister Pervez Khattak claimed that seven opposition MNAs are with the PTI government and they have assured their full support in case of a no-confidence motion is tabled against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“No-trust motion by the opposition would fail,” Khattak said in a statement issued here Saturday. He, however, did not name these lawmakers and neither disclosed their party but said he is in touch with them.

“I’m a soldier of Imran Khan and nobody can topple the PTI government in my presence,” Khattak said.

He said that he could foil the opposition’s plans through conventional political techniques.

Number game

7 MNAs from Opposition are with PTI, claims Khattak

Bilawal’s long march will be offered tea in Rawalpindi: Fawad

Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Saturday said that the opposition parties would not succeed in any move against the government as neither they had the required numbers nor the public support.

Addressing a press conference here, he said there was no possibility of tabling of a no-confidence move by the opposition parties as they were only giving time lines.

He said faces of the opposition leaders, particularly of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) chief Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman, were reflective of their depressing situation as they did not have anything in their pocket. The opposition parties were trying to create a political environment by staging marches and proposing a no-confidence move for a face-saving only, he added.

He said that the two major opposition parties, Pakistan People’s Party and Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) had been reduced to regional parties only, as the PPP had been limited to some divisions of Sindh province while the PML-N confined to a few divisions of Punjab.

Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman led Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam had presence in some Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa areas, Fawad said adding that no other political party was standing with them in no-confidence move. He expressed gratitude to the ally parties for standing firmly with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf government and said the opposition parties were not sincere with each other and all of them were looking for protecting their personal interests.

Ch Fawad said that the PTI government would welcome PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto’s march in Rawalpindi and added that around 100 people, which were the total strength of his march, would also be offered tea. He advised Bilawal to realise that Pakistan was hosting Australian cricket team in Rawalpindi after a long time and such a show (long march), led by him, could have a negative impact at the international level.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government was following an independent and balanced foreign policy based on equal relations with all major countries including the United States of America (USA) and Russia, he said.

The minister said that Pakistan wanted good relations with all major countries and it enjoyed good relations with the US also. He said the Pakistan government, led by Imran Khan, had always declared that the use of military was never a solution to any dispute and it had also spoke in the United Nations that Russia-Ukraine dispute should be resolved through dialogue and not through the use of force.

Fawad Hussain said that the opposition parties’ leaders, who owned properties abroad, were particularly in a shock over prime minister’s visit to Russia. He said Pakistan wanted that country’s looted wealth stashed in foreign banks should be brought back and the government was progressing on the matter swiftly.

He said the civil and military institutions were on the same page in the country and the people of the country were standing behind the PTI government. The government was devising pro-people policies as Prime Minister Imran Khan had great feelings for masses to work for their welfare, he added.

The minister said that the entire nation strongly condemned the Peshawar blast and was standing united against such incidents. He said that occurring of such incidents was very unfortunate, particularly when some sports events were being held in the country. He said that investigation into the Peshawar blast was under way and the culprits would be traced out soon by the agencies.

He said that many cricket teams had received threatening tweets from Indian soil during their Pakistan visit. Such conspiracies should be avoided and the two countries should move forward while the Kashmir dispute should also be resolved.

Fawad Hussain said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had emerged as a true leader of the country as well as Muslim Ummah. He said Pakistan was going to make a history again by holding the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) meeting on March 22. Besides the OIC, foreign ministers of other important countries would also be present in the country on Pakistan Day, March 23.

To a question, he said the purpose of making an amendment to Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA) was to check propaganda and stop dissemination of hate material on the print, electronic and social media.