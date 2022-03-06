PM defeated negative politics of opposition on every front: Murad

Minister for Communication Murad Saeed has said Prime Minister Imran Khan has defeated negative politics of the opposition on every front.

Talking to media today [Sunday], he said Imran Khan’s government sailed through all tests in the parliament, including legislation pertaining to the Financial Action Task Force in the parliament.

Murad Saeed said Imran Khan is pursuing an independent and dignified foreign policy by saying ‘Absolutely Not’ to joining any war of others.