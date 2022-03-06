PM Imran Khan to visit Mailsi today

Prime Minister Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Punjab’s Mailsi city today.

During his upcoming visit to Mailsi city in southern Punjab, PM Imran Khan will address a public gathering and hold meetings with the members of the National Assembly (MNAs) and members of the provincial assembly (MPAs).

The premier will also announce development projects. He will be accompanied by Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar and provincial ministers.

Earlier in the month, it was learnt that PM Imran Khan will pay a day-long visit to Karachi next week to meet Muttahida Qaumi Movement Pakistan (MQM-P) leadership, a key ally of PTI govt in Centre.

Prime Minister Khan will visit the Muttahida Qaumi Movement-Pakistan’s (MQM-P) headquarters in Bahadurabad next week, Faroogh Naseem had said in a statement on March 1.

He had said that the prime minister agreed on visiting the MQM-P headquarters in a meeting held with him and Federal Minister Aminul Haq in Islamabad last week.

Matters related to development projects for Karachi and issues facing the port city will come under discussion in the meeting, said sources. The MQM-P will also apprise the premier of its demands and reservations.