PML-N parliamentary party to meet tomorrow

Opposition Leader in National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has summoned a meeting of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary party in Islamabad tomorrow (Monday) to discuss expected no-trust move against Prime Minister Imran Khan.

As per details, the session will be held at PML-N Secretariat in Chak Shahzad at 6pm. The huddle would be chaired by Shehbaz Sharif.

All the MNAs of the party have been directed to reach Islamabad tomorrow for the important meeting.

It may be noted here that the opposition parties have agreed to submit a requisition for summoning a National Assembly session for tabling no-trust move against the incumbent government on Monday, sources within Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) confirmed.

The PPP long march would reach Islamabad and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will announce the date for submission of the no-trust motion in the gathering.

“The opposition has the numbers needed for the success of no-confidence motion,” they said and added, “We are confident that our no-trust move will succeed.”

Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) Senator Sherry Rehman on Friday claimed that the opposition has the numbers needed for the success of the no-trust move against the incumbent government.