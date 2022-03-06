Police arrest 4 accused, recover marijuana,

BADIN – Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested four accused and recovered marijuana, playing-cards and cash from their possession. According to details, SHO Police station Badin Muhammad Anwer Leghari with his team arrested notorious drug peddler Aachar Malah and recovered 3 kilogram Marijuana amounting to Rs60,000 and registered case against accused under control of Narcotics substance act.

Meanwhile, Incharge police check post Sub-Inspector Muhammad Khan Kaloi conducted raid on a gambling den and arrested 3 accused .

Allahjuriyo Malah, Jaraar Malah and Naveed Ahmed and recovered cash and gambling cards from their possession. Police have registered case against them.