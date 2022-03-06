Our Staff Reporter

Police arrest 4 accused, recover marijuana,

BADIN   –   Police in its continued crackdown against narcotics and criminals on Saturday arrested four accused and recovered marijuana, playing-cards and cash from their possession. According to details, SHO Police station Badin Muhammad Anwer Leghari with his team arrested notorious drug peddler Aachar Malah and recovered 3 kilogram Marijuana amounting to Rs60,000 and registered case against accused under control of Narcotics substance act.

Meanwhile, Incharge police check post Sub-Inspector Muhammad Khan Kaloi conducted raid on a gambling den and arrested 3 accused .

Allahjuriyo Malah, Jaraar Malah and Naveed Ahmed and recovered cash and gambling cards from their possession. Police have registered case against them.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
Karachi

No-confidence motion against PTI’s govt will be successful: Shazia

National

International Women’s Day observed in Larkana

Karachi

Action planned against retailers over milk price hike

Karachi

Man dies as dumper hits bike

Karachi

Rally condemns carnage in Peshawar

Business

Businessmen urged to work extensively for country’s economic stability

Business

SBP organises discussion on ‘The Promise of Digital Banks’ for stakeholders

Business

Standardisation to further enhance Pak-China trade

Business

Govt urged to resolve issues of electronics manufacturers

Business

EAG expresses reservations on PM’s announcement of fixing petrol prices till June

1 of 245