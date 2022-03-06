Politicians start heading to Islamabad ahead of no-trust move

Islamabad has become the centre of politics ahead of the opposition’s no-trust move against the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government as politicians started heading to the federal capital.

It was learnt that Pakistan Muslim League Quaid (PML-Q) top leader Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain has decided to travel to Islamabad after a long time. It emerged that Hussain will arrive in the federal capital on March 10.

Moreover, Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) President Shehbaz Sharif will also arrive in Islamabad next week.

However, the PML-Q spokesperson refuted the reports of Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain’s visit to Islamabad as doctors did not permit him to travel.

It may be noted here that the opposition parties have agreed to submit a requisition for summoning a National Assembly session for tabling no-trust move against the incumbent government on Monday, sources within Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) confirmed.

The PPP long march will reach Islamabad on Tuesday and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will announce the date for submission of the no-trust motion in the gathering.

“The opposition has the numbers needed for the success of no-confidence motion,” they said and added, “We are confident that our no-trust move will succeed.”

Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) head and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) supremo Maulana Fazlur Rehman had confirmed on Thursday that the no-trust move will be brought against Prime Minister Imran Khan.