PPP will submit no-trust motion against PM when long march reaches Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – PPP central leader Syed Khursheed Shah has claimed that his party will move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly when long march will reach the federal capital.

No-trust motion will be moved when PPP`s long march will reach here at federal capital,said PPP senior parliamentarian while talking to newsmen.

Earlier, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman announced to move no-trust motion in 48 hours but did not move the motion. PPP Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the other day tasked two senior leaders of PPP Yousaf Raza Gilani and former Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah to make arrangements for tabling no-trust motion in the Parliament.

To a question,Khursheed Shah said his party have completed groundwork to move requisition in the National Assembly secretariat forcing the government to summon a session of the National Assembly. We have also completed work to move no confidence, he said, responding to a question. He claimed that 12 ruling party members have given assurance to support the no-trust motion. He commented that their long march was not against the government but PM Imran Khan.

Meanwhile, Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that PPP’s Awami long march was going successfully and hoped that the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan would also prove successful.

She said that Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood admitted that their members of National Assembly are leaving PTI’s government and alleged that the party of Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf came into power by massive horse trading and soon it will be dissolved. Shazia Marri said that former President Asif Ali Zardari is the guardian of democracy and the constitution of Pakistan while workers and members of PPP have proud on their leader Asif Ali Zardari. She added that PTI’s federal ministers are desperately waiting for no-confidence motion and federal minister Shafqat Mehmood and federal minister Fawad Chaudhry are habitual to change their political loyalties.