Javaid-ur-Rahman

PPP will submit no-trust motion against PM when long march reaches Islamabad

ISLAMABAD – PPP central leader Syed Khursheed Shah has claimed that his party will move a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan in the National Assembly when long march will reach the federal capital.

No-trust motion will be moved when PPP`s long march will reach here at federal capital,said PPP senior parliamentarian while talking to newsmen.

Earlier, PDM chief Maulana Fazlur Rahman announced to move no-trust motion in 48 hours but did not move the motion. PPP Co-Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, the other day tasked two senior leaders of PPP Yousaf Raza Gilani and former Opposition leader in the National Assembly Syed Khursheed Shah to make arrangements for tabling no-trust motion in the Parliament.

To a question,Khursheed Shah said his party have completed groundwork to move requisition in the National Assembly secretariat forcing the government to summon a session of the National Assembly. We have also completed work to move no confidence, he said, responding to a question. He claimed that 12 ruling party members have given assurance to support the no-trust motion. He commented that their long march was not against the government but  PM Imran Khan.

| 12 ruling party members will support PPP motion, says Khursheed Shah

Meanwhile, Central Information Secretary of Pakistan Peoples Party Parliamentarians and member of the National Assembly Shazia Atta Marri has said that PPP’s Awami long march was going successfully and hoped that the no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan would also prove successful.

She said that Federal Minister Shafqat Mahmood  admitted that their members of National Assembly are leaving PTI’s government and alleged that the party of Pakistan Tehreek-I-Insaf came into power by massive horse trading and soon it will be dissolved. Shazia Marri said that former President Asif Ali Zardari is the guardian of democracy and the constitution of Pakistan while workers and members of PPP have proud on their leader Asif Ali Zardari. She added that PTI’s federal ministers are desperately waiting for no-confidence motion and federal minister Shafqat Mehmood and federal minister Fawad Chaudhry are habitual to change their political loyalties.

 

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM dares Opposition to file no-trust motion against him

National

Bilawal says PM Imran Khan ‘has no future’

National

Peshawar bombing death toll swells to 63 as police identify 3 suspects

National

In phone call with Russian FM, Qureshi calls for de-escalation in Ukraine

National

PAF-USAF bilateral air exercise Falcon Talon culminates

National

Pakistan only 2 items away from completing FATF action plans: Hammad

National

Some external powers want to destabilise Pakistan through funding, claims Qureshi

National

PTI to complete term: Shahbaz Gill

National

PM grieved over Warne’s death

National

Pakistan reports 796 new corona cases, 10 deaths

1 of 246