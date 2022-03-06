Saddened by Nadeem Afzal Chans decision to leave PTI: Qureshi

Foreign Minister of Pakistan Shah Mahmood Qureshi said he is saddened by the former spokesperson of Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan Nadeem Afzal Chan’s decision to leave Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

While talking to the media, the PTI Vice Chairman said that it is the right of everyone to change the party according to their will.

The Foreign Minister further said that the people of Sindh are fed up of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) and PTI is an excellent alternative.

It merits mention here that, Nadeem Afzal Chan rejoined PPP after a meeting with party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Bilawal Bhutto, while welcoming Nadeem Afzal Chan in the party, said that PPP is his home and will always be welcomed.

PPP Chairman said that selected PM will be sent home even before long march reaches Islamabad. While Nadeem Afzal Chan said that PTI has failed to live up to expectations of the masses.

Chan had served as the secretary general of PPP Punjab before joining the PTI in April, 2018 during a meeting with Chairman Imran Khan.

However, on January 14 this year, he announced his resignation as the premier’s spokesperson on the micro blogging website Twitter.

Chan had resigned as PM Imran Khan’s spokesperson in January of last year over differences with the PTI government.