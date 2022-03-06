News Desk

Seven dead, 15 injured in Chowk Azam road crash

At least seven people lost their lives and 15 others were injured in a horrific collision between two vehicles in Chowk Azam, a city in Punjab’s Layyah district.

The incident occurred near Gola Adda in Chowk Azam, resulting in the death of seven people including three children and a woman.

The injured and bodies were moved to Taluka Headquarters Hospital (THQ). The cause of the incident could not be ascertained as per initial reports.

Separately, four people including a girl student lost their lives in a series of road accidents in Karachi.

According to details, A female student died after an out of control truck ran over her and some other bystanders at University Road Karachi. The girl named Ayesha was on her way to her University when the unfortunate incident took place near the Expo centre.

The second incident took place near Urdu University; a bus ran over a young boy after he fell on the road following hit by a speedy car. According to the Police report, Haider died on the spot.

