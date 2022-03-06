News Desk

Sheikh Rashid invites opposition to hold talks with govt

Federal Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Sunday said invited opposition parties to hold talks with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government.

Sheikh Rashid, in a statement, said that talks about early general elections can be held with the opposition and stressed that is need of hour to solve issues through dialogue.

Interior Minister reiterated that there is need to hold dialogue with allies as well as opposition parties.

On the other hand, opposition is finalizing plans for tabling no-confidence motion and is confident that of its success. Bilawal in a press conference today said that the motion will be submitted after PTI long march reaches Islamabad and if Prime Minister Imran Khan had not resigned by then.

