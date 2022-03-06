Two held on violation of marriage laws

RAWALPINDI – Police have arrested two accused involved in fireworks and aerial firing at marriage party here Saturday, informed police spokesman. Police have also recovered weapons from their possession.

Rawat police conducted a raid and arrested Kashan and Kashif Mehmood setting off fireworks during the wedding ceremony.

Police have registered separate cases against both of them and further investigation was in progress.

The SSP Operations appreciated the performance of police team adding that crackdown would continue against such criminals.