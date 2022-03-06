The recent snowstorm in Pakistan’s Murree that had killed over 23 people has caught international attention. It seems that many innocent people were not aware of the ongoing snowfall spell out there in the Murree area in months like January. Authorities should have alerted them to impending danger ahead. Remember, Asian countries like Pakistan, Nepal and India have been tucked in the middle of the beautiful Himalayan range.

The East or the West, Mother Nature has been giving numerous gifts to the world, especially in the form of rain that will enrich the earth and hence humanity. On the other hand, it is important to keep tabs on rough weather patterns. Withstanding weather conditions like flooding and sometimes droughts, people in my native areas like Korkai, Tiruchendur, Tuticorin, Tirunelveli, Nagercoil, Kanyakumari and Marthandam in Tamil Nadu have been cultivating crops and working hard in their fields.

Quite amazingly, be it the sky or earth, the whole universe has been acting like a safety net, providing natural gifts like rain and sunlight to humans. Added to this, understanding Mother Nature and safeguarding Mother Earth will help prevent erratic behaviour of the nature in future.

That said, keeping the environment clean and encouraging green activities like tree planting are all the steps in the right direction towards saving Mother Earth.

P. SENTHIL SARAVANA DURAI,

Mumbai.