Usman, Warner build strong partnership to take Australia to 138-0 at Lunch

RAWALPINDI: Australian openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner provided a solid start to the touring side by putting on an unbeaten 138-runs partnership to keep their side in the hunt against Pakistan at the lunch break of the third day of the first Test, here on Sunday.

Resuming at an overnight score of 5/0, Usman and Warner provided a fruitful session to the touring side by adding a further 133 runs into their opening partnership. The pair have dominated the first session of the ongoing day and scored at a decent run rate of 4.16.

Both Warner and Usman have notched up their respective half-centuries, Warner is currently unbeaten at 60, while Usman has made an unbeaten 70.

Pakistan, on the other hand, have tried all of their bowling options but are yet to taste a triumph in the form of a wicket.