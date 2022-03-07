Agencies

3rd LCCI Expo concludes successfully

LAHORE – The three-day Business Consumer Expo of the Lahore Chamber of Commerce & Industry (LCCI) concluded successfully here at the Expo Centre on Sunday. President of the Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry Irfan Iqbal Sheikh, former President FPCCI Mian Anjum Nisar, President SAARC Chambers of Commerce and Industry Iftikhar Ali Malik, LCCI President Mian Nauman Kabir, Senior Vice President Mian Rehman Aziz Chan, Vice President Haris Ateeq, Convener LCCI Adhoc Committee on 100-year spring festival Syed Mardan Ali Zaidi, Executive Committee members and former office-bearers graced this occasion. A huge number of LCCI members and citizens visited the exhibition on the final day. This exhibition has also provided a platform to the Pakistani entrepreneurs to establish their trade and economic relations with their foreign counterparts who showed their keen interest in Pakistan products.

