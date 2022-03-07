89 FDA daily wagers given status of workmen

Faisalabad – Under the Punjab government policy, 89 daily wagers of Faisalabad Development Authority (FDA) have been given the status of workman as per Industrial and Commercial Employment Ordinance 1968.

The workman would be entitled to perks and privileges as mentioned in this law. A function was held here at FDA Complex to distribute office orders among the daily wagers relating to the status of workman given to them. Faisalabad Development Authority Chairman Ch Latif Nazar was the chief guest on the occasion. FDA Director General Rizwan Nazir, members governing body Majid Husain, Mian Yasir Anwar and office-bearers of CBA employees Union Haji Rasheed, Ali Sher, Arshad Imran Bhatti, Rana Shabbir, Taj Watto, Sadiq Ali Nadeem, Roohi Qamar, Rana Shahzad, Tahir Sahi and others were also present in the function.

At start of the function, prayers were offered for the departed souls of martyrs of Peshawar blast incident and early recovery of injured.

Workmen will be entitled to perks and privileges under Commercial Employment Ordinance 1968

Addressing the event, FDA Chairman Ch Latif Nazar greeted the recipients of workman office orders and said that security of employment of daily wagers had been provided through this administrative step as per the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan. He advised the FDA staff to perform their duties with full commitment and honesty to boost up the good image of authority. He appreciated the efforts of employees union and said that other issues of the employees would be resolved, besides taking steps to allot the plots to the FDA employees at FDA City housing scheme. Director General Rizwan Nazir also congratulated the workman employees and revealed that FDA had taken lead in giving status of workman to the daily wages employees across the Punjab departments/ institutions. He urged upon employees to work hard with full peace of mind for the good well of FDA. Member governing body Majid Husain and others also spoke on the occasion and lauded the steps taken for the welfare and betterment of employees. CBA Employees Union president Haji Rasheed presented welcome address and highlighted steps taken for the promotion and welfare of the FDA employees.