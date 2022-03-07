News Desk

Biggest Ramadan package of Punjab’s history to be given in holy month: Mian Aslam

Punjab Minister for Industry and Commerce, Mian Aslam Iqbal has said that the biggest Ramadan package in the history of the province would be given in the holy month, which would provide relief to the weaker sections in purchasing essential items in Ramadan bazaars.

He stated this while chairing the third meeting of the ministerial committee held at the civil secretariat in which consultations were held to finalize the Ramadan package.

Addressing the meeting, Mian Aslam Iqbal said that essential items will be available in Ramadan bazaars according to the prices of Ramadan bazaars for the year 2021 and the Ramadan package will be finalized in a day or two.

He directed to evolve a computerized system of delivery of flour in Ramadan bazaars and to make an effective system of monitoring of availability, prices, and quality of essential commodities. He said that 317 agricultural fair
price shops would be set up in 317 Ramadan bazaars of the province. Vegetables and fruits will be available at subsidized rates at these agricultural fair price shops, he added.

Provincial minister food Hamid Yar Hiraj, concerned secretaries, and officers attended the meeting.

