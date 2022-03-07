Our Staff Reporter

Buzdar warns opposition of another defeat in no-trust move ploy

LAHORE   –   Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday said the opposition should get ready for another defeat in its no-confidence motion ploy.

In a statement issued here, he remarked that the opposition had neither strategy nor agenda for welfare of the masses. He said such elements, by staging the show of no-trust move, were trying to impede the journey of progress. The chief minister said that the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) and its allies were on the same page. He maintained that the opposition had tried its utmost, but it could not create a wedge in the government alliance. Usman Buzdar outlined that the politics of Changa Manga and Murree would no more come into play in Pakistan. The CM maintained that only politics of progress and prosperity of people would be done in the country.

