CM announces mega projects for Vehari

LAHORE – Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Sunday announced different mega projects including a university for Vehari, sports stadium in Mailsi and a bypass in Burewala city. While addressing a public meeting in Mailsi, the CM responded to the demands of local parliamentarians including Aurangzeb Khichi, Ch Tahir Iqbal and others and said that the construction of Multan-Vehari Road would commence from May 2022.

He informed the people that their representatives were continuously fighting for their rights in the provincial capital. Buzdar stated that Health Card scheme had been launched for Multan division, adding that the health cards would be available to all individuals throughout the province by end of the current month. He also promised to issue grants for improvement in sewerage system of Mailsi besides fixing water supply issues and other problems. Buzdar also assured the people that the PTI government would successfully resolve all their issues in its tenure. He said that the PTI government fulfilled all its promises including establishment of south Punjab secretariat and added that more than Rs200 billion had so far been allocated for south Punjab uplift. He said that a separate 32 per cent job quota for the south Punjab youth had also been approved.

RS6.84M RELEASED FOR DESERVING PATIENTS

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has allocated more amounts for treatment of deserving patients from his discretionary funds.

On the direction of the CM, funds worth Rs6.84 million have been granted for treatment of patients, said the official sources.

An amount of Rs2.5 million has been allocated for the treatment of a patient named Shehbaz Ali, suffering from bone marrow transplant, and a resident of Wazirabad. Shahbaz Ali is under treatment at the Armed Forces Bone Marrow Transplant Centre Rawalpindi. Similarly, an amount of Rs2.5 million has been released for treatment of bone marrow transplant patient Osama Khan of Rawalpindi. Osama is getting treatment at the Armed Forces Bone Marrow Transplant Centre Rawalpindi.

Funds amounting to Rs726,000 have also been released for the treatment of Mujahid Iqbal who has been suffering from kidney disease and a resident of Sabzazar Scheme Lahore. Mujahid Iqbal is undergoing treatment at PKLI Lahore. Funds worth Rs400,000 have been issued for the treatment of Sajid Naveed of Bhatta Chowk, Bedian Road Lahore. Funds to the tune of Rs360,000 have been released for treatment of Ayesha Shaukat of Pakeza Colony, Kasur. Ayesha is suffering from liver ailment and getting treatment at PKLI, Lahore. Funds amounting to Rs360,000 have been released for the treatment of Iftikhar Ahmed, who has been suffering from liver ailment and a resident of Wah Cantt Rawalpindi. Iftikhar is under treatment at PKLI Lahore.

Funds worth Rs72,000 have been allocated for the treatment of Danish Ali Begum Kot, Shahdara. Danish is suffering from cancer and undergoing treatment at Mayo Hospital Lahore.

Funds amounting to Rs30,000 have been allocated for the treatment of Mehmood Butt of Railway Road Gawalmandi, Lahore. Mehmood is suffering from COPD ailment and getting treatment at Services Hospital, Lahore.