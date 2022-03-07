News Desk

Former president Rafiq Tarar passes away

 Former President Muhammad Rafiq Tarar passed away on Monday, confirmed his family sources. He was 92.

Rafiq Tarar had been suffering from health issues since long, the sources said, adding that the time and place of his funeral prayers will be announced later today.

Muhammad Rafiq Tarar had served as the ninth president of Pakistan from January 1998 until his resignation in June 2001, and prior to that as a senator from Punjab in 1997.

Before entering politics, Tarar served as senior justice of the Supreme Court of Pakistan from 1991 to 1994 and as the 28th Chief Justice of Lahore High Court from 1989 to 1991.

Details to follow

