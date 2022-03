In an effort to lower down political temperature, Sindh Governor Imran Ismail on Monday reached Lahore.

During the visit, the Sindh Governor will meet former senior Punjab minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf senior leader Abdul Aleem Khan.

Earlier today, PM Imran Khan had assigned Imran Ismail a task to woo estranged Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leaders including Aleem Khan and Jahangir Tareen.