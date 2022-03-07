Govt completing low-cost housing projects on priority basis: PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday said that the government was completing the low-cost housing projects on a priority basis.

The provision of loans along with subsidies to the poor and middle class for low-cost housing was being ensured for the first time in the country, he added.

The Prime Minister was talking to Minister of State for Housing and Works Muhammad Shabbir Ali Qureshi, who called on him here.

Besides the progress of development projects under the Ministry of Housing, the ongoing development projects under the South Punjab Package were also discussed in the meeting.

The Prime Minister said that the development of South Punjab was among the government’s foremost priorities.