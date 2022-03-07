Govt reiterates claim of providing free treatment to thalassaemia patients

LAHORE – Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid said on Sunday that the government was providing free treatment to thalassaemia patients through Naya Pakistan Qaumi Sehat card. She was talking on the occasion of wedding ceremony of a thalassaemia patient Hamza Mushtaq. Thalassemia patient, Hmaza Mushtaq, had bravely fought the disease and started his career as a professional in banking. The health minister congratulated the couple and prayed for a happy life.

Dr Yasmin said that with proper care and treatment, patients could lead normal lives.

She said that many major and minor thalassaemia patients were living normal lives.

“Around 1995, the average age of a thalassemia patient was 12 to 16 years,” she said. “But now the average age has been increased,” she added. Thalassaemia Society administrator Syed Adnan Jamil, volunteers and thalassaemia patients were present in the ceremony.