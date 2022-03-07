APP

Islamabad Museum set to initiate mega projects soon

ISLAMABAD – Islamabad Heritage Museum would soon initiate mega projects including sculptures, Gandhara heritage with the aim of promoting the rich and diverse culture of the country. Talking to APP, Official of Islamabad Museum Abdul Ghafoor said, “This museum is a centre of attraction among all classes of the society including foreigners who visit frequently due to its heritage dimensions”. Adding, he said, the Museum covers the history of Pakistan through the artefacts displayed in chronological order, incorporating one of the earliest man-made tool, dating back to 2 million years, collected from Soan Valley, nine thousands years old objects from Mehrgarh (Balochistan), artefacts of world celebrated Indus valley civilization and statutory of Gandhara Civilization.

