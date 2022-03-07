Jahangir Tareen group to discuss no-trust move today

Estranged Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) leader Jahangir Tareen will consult like-minded lawmakers via video link over a no-trust move against the incumbent government.

According to sources privy to the details of the meeting, Tareen would chair the meeting via video link from London and they would mull over the strategy if a no-trust motion is moved against the government.

“The Tareen group will also consider regarding its contacts with the more estranged lawmakers within PTI ranks,” they said adding that suggestions and strategy would be mulled over regarding the move in Punjab and Centre.

A key figure of the PTI government contacted disgruntled party leader Jahangir Tareen on Saturday. They said a federal minister telephoned Tareen and inquired about his health.

Tareen has been discharged from a hospital and is staying at his home in London, the sources said, adding that he is doing well but has been advised rest by doctors.

They said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader will be staying in London for another week. Earlier, sources had said Tareen was likely to return to the homeland in the next two to three days.