News Desk

LEAs identify facilitator of Peshawar blast

The facilitator of the suicide bomber of the Peshawar blast in Kocha Risaldar has been identified by the security forces.

According to police sources, the facilitator’s picture and data has been obtained. The suspect belongs to Jamrud Agency of Peshawar, the sources further told.

Police official also told that the suicide bomber’s name was Abdullah.

It merits mentioning here that, another video surfaced of the suicide bomber arriving at the blast scene. The scene of entering Kohati Gate with the facilitators is clear in the video. While the attacker entered the mosque after firing which caused chaos among the worshipers.

The video clearly shows the scene of the suicide bomber reaching the blast site.

It could be seen in the video that the facilitators stopped the suicide bomber as he approached Kocha Risaldar. The assailant was talking to his comrades under the guise of a rickshaw. The three terrorists then returned to Kohati Chowk and shortly after, one terrorist returned alone and attacked.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

Police baton charge protesting PU employees in Lahore

National

PM Khan launches Ehsaas Rashan Riayat initiative

National

Jahangir Tareen group to discuss no-trust move today

National

PTI decides to bring constitutional amendment for south Punjab

National

Former president Rafiq Tarar passes away

National

PM Khan convenes PTI core committee, NAP meetings today

National

Pakistan reports 756 fresh Covid cases in one day

Lahore

Buzdar warns opposition of another defeat in no-trust move ploy

Lahore

Govt reiterates claim of providing free treatment to thalassaemia patients

Lahore

Faiz’s poetry inspired generations; showed them path to serve humanity, says Dr Yasmin

1 of 151