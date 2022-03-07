Mahrez, De Bruyne hit doubles as City topple United in Manchester derby

Manchester City earned a big derby win against their city rivals Manchester United with a score of 4-1, thanks to Riyad Mahrez and Kevin De Bruyne.

Having racked up 69 points, Manchester City restored its lead at the top of the English Premier League, staying six points ahead of Liverpool.

Liverpool claimed a 1-0 win against West Ham United. Sadio Mane’s goal sealed the narrow win for his team as the Reds increased their points to 63.

Chelsea, who have two games in hand, hammered Burnley with a 4-0 result at Turf Moor.

The Blues have 53 points.

La Liga

Real Madrid enjoyed a 4-1 victory over Real Sociedad at Santiago Bernabeu, while Sevilla were held to a goalless draw against Alaves.

Barcelona sealed a comeback win with goals from Ferran Torres and Memphis Depay’s penalty in a 2-1 victory at Elche.

Playing at Seville’s Benito Villamarin stadium, Atletico Madrid tasted a 3-1 away win over Real Betis.

Real Madrid remained at the top of La Liga with 63 points, while Sevilla are in second place with 55 points.

In third are Barcelona with a game in hand, along with Atletico Madrid. Both have 48 points each.

– Serie A

AC Milan beat Napoli 1-0 as Olivier Giroud’s goal in minute 49 sent his team back to the top of Serie A.

Inter Milan hammered Salernitana 5-0, while Juventus defeated Spezia with a 1-0 score.

On matchday 28, first-place AC Milan have 60 points, while Inter Milan have collected 58 points, placing second.

Napoli are in third place with 57 points and Juventus in fourth with 53.

– Bundesliga

Reigning champions Bayern Munich were held to a 1-1 draw over Bayer Leverkusen.

The Borussia Dortmund – Mainz 05 match has been postponed due to multiple COVID-19 cases in Mainz’s squad.

Hoffenheim beat FC Koln 1-0, while Leipzig drew 1-1 with Freiburg in 25th week.

Bayern Munich top the Bundesliga standings with 59 points, followed by second-place Borussia Dortmund with 50 and a game in hand.

Bayer Leverkusen are in third place with 45 points and Hoffenheim in the fourth spot with 43 points.

– Ligue 1

French league leader Paris Saint-Germain lost to Nice with a 1-0 score in an away game.

Olympique Marseille tasted a 1-0 defeat to Monaco, while Lille Clermont beat with 4-0.

Despite the loss, PSG are on top of the Ligue 1 standings with 62 points. They are followed by Nice with 49 points and Olympique Marseille with 47.