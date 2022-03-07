Marriyum for payment of sales tax refunds to agri equipment developers

LAHORE – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb Sunday said that the closure of the manufacturing units for the production of tractors and other agricultural equipment was unfortunate and dangerous for the national economy.

During a media talk, Marriyum Aurangzeb said that the closure of those manufacturing units was catastrophic for both agriculture and industry and demanded that the government ensure immediate payment of sales tax refunds to the developers of agricultural equipment. “It will badly affect the country’s agriculture and farmers. It will also give rise to poverty and unemployment in the country,” she said and sarcastically remarked that those were the horrible fruits of progress brought about by Imran Khan’s government. “The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) is failed to pay sales tax refunds for two years. If the revenue has increased, why is the payment of sales tax refunds blocked for two years?” she questioned.

“The non-payment of sales tax refunds worth billions of rupees negates the claims of Prime Minister Imran Khan,” she deplored and added that it would not only increase the prices of tractors and but also affect food security in the country. “These circumstances will also lead to both food shortage and high prices. Inflation is already at its highest in the country, and it is higher in rural areas than cities,” she stated.

“The appalling economic conditions have devastated every sector. The closure of these manufacturing units amid unprecedented inflation will cause prices to climb further,” she added. “It will affect as many as 200,000 families. Six million people have already lost their jobs. Imran Khan has thrown 20 million people into the gorge of poverty,” she lambasted the government. She demanded that the government must ensure immediate payment of sales tax refunds to all production units and save 200,000 families from unemployment, hunger and poverty.