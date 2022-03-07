News Desk

Maryam critisises PM Imran on contacting assembly members

Vice-president Pakistan Muslim League–Nawaz (PML-N) Maryam Nawaz on Monday criticized Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan for contacting the members of the assembly.

Taking to Twitter, she mentioned that she has no idea of what may happen tomorrow but whatever that is happening with PM Imran Khan is the consequence of his fate. He is pressurizing the members of the assembly to act accordingly.

PM Khan has misused the powers of his office and seat. The ups and downs are the parts of politics but one who receives power should not practice brutality and arrogance.

Maryam Nawaz said that the PM appears before the public with arrogance and pride. The PML-N leader went on to say that PM should not use the national security forces against the people of the country.

