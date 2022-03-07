Naimal Khawar shares adorable pictures of son Mustafa Abbasi

The celebrity couple of Naimal Khawar and Hamza Ali Abbasi still holds the place of being everyone’s favorite. From the wedding day till present, people love the beautiful couple’s appearances on social media as they share glimpses of their life.

Fans adore each and every picture shared by them. Ever since the couple has started posting pictures with their adorable son Mustafa Abbasi, the fans have become more keen to see the little guy all dressed up in a cute outfit.

Recently Naimal shared sweet pictures with her baby boy and people just love the little guy wearing a red shirt. She even mentioned him as ‘Red Tomato’ in caption. A cute post indeed.