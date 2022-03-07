No-confidence move against PM to be unsuccessful, no threat to democracy: Haleem Adil

Leader of the Opposition in Sindh Assembly, Haleem Adil Sheikh has said that no-confidence move against Prime Minister Imran Khan will be unsuccessful and there was no threat to the democratic system of Pakistan.

Addressing a press conference along with PTI PMAs Firdous Shamim Naqvi and Shah Nawaz Jadoon here at Sindh Assembly on Monday, he said that the no-confidence move will prove a death trap for the opposition that would burry all the opposition parties.

Haleem Adil claimed that some opposition members were in contact with PTI and said that everyone will see some of their members will disappear at the time of voting. Like the failed Lockdown March PPP’s attempts of horse-trading will flop as well, he added.

He said that previous governments of PPP and PML-N were running the country on foreign dictation as thousands of citizens were killed in drone attacks while their governments were eyeing for aid.

PM Imran Khan’s measures are a reflection of the wishes of the Pakistani nation has not only adopted a sovereign foreign policy but also initiated the Ehsaas program, provided health insurance, strengthened the economy, and created employment opportunities for youth. The PPP had brought the march with official resources when all the sectors are witnessing positive growth, he remarked.

The opposition leader said that the people of Sindh has pronounced their verdict against PPP in Haqooq-e-Sindh March of PTI and the warm welcome of the march across the province reflected the mood of the masses which clearly reflected

that change has become inevitable in Sindh.

The dark night is about to end and Sindh is at the verge of getting rid from the Zardari Mafia in general elections 2023 PTI will return victorious and will form government in the province, he said.

Haleem Adil said that Bilawal Bhutto Zardari who was marching on Islamabad must answer if PPP had resolved all the issues and problems of Sindh? Did all the roads, schools, hospitals, and other basic facilities in Sindh have been improved? He further asked.

Has PPP government-controlled dearness, secured lives, and properties of citizens, ended the corruption, removed illegal encroachments from government properties and forest lands, made vaccines, medicines and ambulances available, and controlled contagious diseases like measles and HIV/AIDS, he raised the questions.

The opposition leader further said that daughters of Sindh are not secure in educational institutions while murderers of Nazim Jokhio, Fehmida Sial, and 5 people of the Bhund community of Nawab Wali Muhammad were not apprehended and victims of transgression still awaiting justice.

During Haqooq-e-Sindh March people in every city, town and village of Sindh a number of people seen complaining about abuses and oppressive acts of PPP, he said adding that PTI will bring an end to tyrannies of the Zardari mafia and it will make them answerable within and outside Sindh assembly.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi speaking at the occasion said that Prime Minister Imran Khan in a grand public gathering in Melsi announced to create South Punjab province according to the PTI manifesto because he believes in the devolution of

power. “We believe that Punjab is a large province and its division would further improve governance,” he added.

Naqvi said that for creating a province two-third majority was required in concerned assembly and now people would see if PML-N and PPP support the legislation in national and Punjab assemblies or their real faces to unveil

before the masses.

He said that both the parties during their regimes followed foreign dictation while Imran Khan-led PTI government has adopted a sovereign and independent foreign policy which eloquently supports the peace and clearly

refuted to become part of any war.

Firdous Shamim Naqvi said that PPP after forming a committee on the local government system in Sindh departed to march and not a single meeting of the said committee could be held so far. Demanding to convene a meeting of the committee at the earliest he said that PTI has a clear position on the LG system that local government action must be in accordance with the judgment of the supreme court and article 140-A and other relevant provision of constitution of Pakistan to ensure financial, administrative and political autonomy of LG bodies.

Provincial Finance Commission is another component that must be addressed at the earliest like Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where 33% of the provincial budget has been allocated for local governments while a similar step was being expected

in Punjab.