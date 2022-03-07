No internal rift in PTI, opposition’s no-trust drama to be exposed soon: Fawad

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain dispelling the notion of an international rift in Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has said that the so-called no-trust drama of the opposition will be exposed soon.

This was stated by him on Monday while talking to media after attending the meeting of the PTI Core Committee, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain termed the prevailing political situation as a “bubble’ that would burst soon.

He was of the view that politics within a political party was a routine matter. Some members of the Parliament had affinity Jahangir Khan Tareen and Aleem Khan, who themselves were not only the integral part of PTI but also very close to Prime Minister Imran Khan, he added.

The information minister said the core committee meeting took stock of the current political situation and implementation of the National Action Plan. It was briefed on the recent terror incident at a mosque in Peshawar.

Lauding the armed forces for identifying and tracing the accused involved in the Peshawar terror incident, he said it was a major development.

Fawad said the European Union president had called Prime Minister Imran Khan expressing the desire for Pakistan to mediate in the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

The prime minister would take practical steps in that regard, he added.