Pak vs Aus: Fourth day’s play delayed due to overnight rain in Rawalpindi

Due to overnight rain and a wet outfield, the Pakistan and Australian cricket teams’ departure from the hotel for the stadium has been pushed back to 10:00 am, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) said on Monday.

The start of the fourth day’s play will likely be delayed by at least an hour. The umpires will inspect the ground situation at 10:30am.

On Sunday, the third day of the opening Test between Pakistan and Australia at the Pindi Cricket Stadium was called off early due to inclement weather.

Australia were 271-2, with Marnus Labuschagne undefeated on 69 and Steve Smith on 24, when the umpires took the players off the field due to bad light.

Australia are 205 runs behind Pakistan with eight wickets remaining after the hosts declared on 476-4 on Saturday.

The Aussies are visiting Pakistan for the first time in 24 years, having previously declined to visit due to security concerns. On the current tour, they will play three Tests, as many one-day internationals as possible, and a Twenty20 international.