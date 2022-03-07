Pakistan reports 756 fresh Covid cases in one day

Pakistan reported as many as 756 fresh cases of the Covid-19 pandemic in the last 24 hours, the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Monday.

It said seven more Covid-related fatalities were reported, taking the death toll to 30,272.

A total of 37,518 samples were tested, out of which 756 turned out to be positive, taking the country’s caseload to 1,515,014. The national infection rate was recorded at 2.01 per cent.

There are 826 Covid patients in critical care in various hospitals across the country.

In a Twitter message, Planning and Development Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the NCOC, said that a major milestone has been reached in the national vaccination drive with 100 million Pakistanis now fully vaccinated.

“More than 127 million have [received] atleast one dose. We are very close to achieving vaccination of all eligible citizens,” he said.