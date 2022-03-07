PIA to operate flights to two more Chinese cities

Chinese Civil Aviation (CAA) has issued a license to Pakistan Air Lines (PIA) to operate flights to two more Chinese cities.

According to details, PIA has been allowed to land in different cities across China.

Addressing the media, the PIA representatives said that the airlines will operate flights to Beijing, Shayan, Shanghai while it has also sought permission for the Chinese city of Chandu.

PIA has been approved by Chinese authorities to operate chartered cargo flights to Kunming and Shenzhen. Meanwhile, the charter and cargo flights to various Chinese cities will help boost trade between the two countries.

