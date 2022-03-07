News Desk

PM Khan convenes PTI core committee, NAP meetings today

Meeting of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) core committee and National Action Plan chaired by Prime Minister (PM) Imran Khan have been convened today.

According to sources, a meeting on National Action Plan chaired by the Prime Minister will be held today in which progress on various parts of the National Action Plan will be reviewed.

The sources further said that in the meeting the security situation in the country will be briefed while the current situation in Afghanistan and other issues will also be considered.

On the other hand The PTI core committee meeting will discuss the current political situation and local body elections.

The core committee will also hold consultations on the proposed no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

The core committee will be briefed on the preparations for the local body elections while the meeting has been convened at the Prime Minister’s House today afternoon.

