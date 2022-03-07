PM Khan launches Ehsaas Rashan Riayat initiative

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday launched Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Programme under which 20 million eligible families will be provided subsidies on daily use items.

Addressing the launching ceremony here in Islamabad, the prime minister said that a 30 percent monthly subsidy will be provided to twenty million families on daily use items under ruling PTI’s “revolutionary” Ehsaas Riayat Rashan Programme.

“Eligible families will get a subsidy of Rs 1,000 per month on the purchase of flour, pulses, ghee/cooking oil,” he said, adding that the federal government had provided subsidy to needy people in order to control inflation.

He went on to say that Pakistan is still the “cheapest country” in the region amid global inflation due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The prime minister further said that record tax collection had allowed him to reduce fuel prices in the country despite massive increase in oil prices globally due to Russia-Ukraine.

“The World Bank (WB) has ranked Pakistan’s Ehsaas Emergency Cash programme among the top four global social protection initiatives,” the prime minister said and added that all citizens apart from Sindh province will get Sehat Cards by the end of this month.