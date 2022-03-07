Police baton charge protesting PU employees in Lahore

Employees of The University of Punjab (PU) on Monday have staged a protest on the Canal Bank road as they have not been paid their disparity allowance.

According to details, police in order to end the sit-in, shelled and baton charged the protesting employees of the public university.

In response to the police shelling and baton charge, the protestors started throwing rocks at the police.

The protest has affected the traffic flow creating congestion of vehicles in areas surrounding the sit-in site.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore has ordered additional police force to clear the traffic congestions.