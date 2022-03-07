News Desk

Police baton charge protesting PU employees in Lahore

Employees of The University of Punjab (PU) on Monday have staged a protest on the Canal Bank road as they have not been paid their disparity allowance.

According to details, police in order to end the sit-in, shelled and baton charged the protesting employees of the public university.

In response to the police shelling and baton charge, the protestors started throwing rocks at the police.

The protest has affected the traffic flow creating congestion of vehicles in areas surrounding the sit-in site.

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Lahore has ordered additional police force to clear the traffic congestions.

Continue Reading
You might also like More from author
More Stories
National

PM Khan launches Ehsaas Rashan Riayat initiative

National

LEAs identify facilitator of Peshawar blast

National

Jahangir Tareen group to discuss no-trust move today

National

PTI decides to bring constitutional amendment for south Punjab

National

Former president Rafiq Tarar passes away

National

PM Khan convenes PTI core committee, NAP meetings today

National

Pakistan reports 756 fresh Covid cases in one day

Lahore

Buzdar warns opposition of another defeat in no-trust move ploy

Lahore

Govt reiterates claim of providing free treatment to thalassaemia patients

Lahore

Faiz’s poetry inspired generations; showed them path to serve humanity, says Dr Yasmin

1 of 151